Deputies arrest Lexington County man accused of assaulting woman in grocery store parking lot

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman in a grocery store parking lot.

Christian Monje is charged with second degree assault and battery after surveillance video shows that on November 8th he followed a woman to her car, touched her without her consent, and ran away.

Monje is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.