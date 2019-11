Amazon will give “Alexa” more emotion to sound more human

(CNN) – Things are about to get real personal with Amazon’s “Alexa.”

The artificial intelligence bot will soon be able to respond with happy, excited, disappointed and empathetic tones.

Amazon says they want Alexa to have a more natural voice so developers gave it an upgrade Wednesday.

The new voice upgrade is only available to developers right now, as a release date has yet to be determined.