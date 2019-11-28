Burglary suspect last seen in Gilbert remains at-large

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Deputies with Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say a 20-year-old burglary suspect remains at-large.

According to a tweet from the department, the suspect Tyrese Deshawn Johnson was last seen wearing jeans and a green jacket in the area of Sandpit Road and Dixie Road.

Deputies searched for the suspect for several hours on Thursday.

Johnson is wanted for a burglary that occurred earlier this week, officials say.

If you know where Johnson might be, you’re urged to call Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip at 888-CRIME-SC.

 

