Burglary suspect last seen in Gilbert remains at-large
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Deputies with Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say a 20-year-old burglary suspect remains at-large.
According to a tweet from the department, the suspect Tyrese Deshawn Johnson was last seen wearing jeans and a green jacket in the area of Sandpit Road and Dixie Road.
#BREAKING Deputies are looking for a subject identified as Tyrese Deshawn Johnson, 20 y.o. black male, wearing a green jacket and jeans. He was last seen in the area of Sandpit Road and Dixie Road. Call 911 if you see him, please do not approach.
— Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) November 28, 2019
Deputies searched for the suspect for several hours on Thursday.
Johnson is wanted for a burglary that occurred earlier this week, officials say.
If you know where Johnson might be, you’re urged to call Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip at 888-CRIME-SC.