Pedestrian killed after vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after colliding with a vehicle on Wednesday.

Authorities say this incident happened on U.S. 321 around 8:20 p.m.

According to investigators, a pedestrian was hit while in the roadway by a vehicle and died on scene.

Troopers say the driver wasn’t injured and no charges are expected to be filed.

Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.