Pedestrian killed after vehicle collision in Orangeburg County
Pedestrian killed after vehicle collision at U.S. 321 on Wednesday
ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after colliding with a vehicle on Wednesday.
Authorities say this incident happened on U.S. 321 around 8:20 p.m.
According to investigators, a pedestrian was hit while in the roadway by a vehicle and died on scene.
Troopers say the driver wasn’t injured and no charges are expected to be filed.
Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.