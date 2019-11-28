Sumter County woman reported missing by family left driving SUV

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Family and friends of a 72-year-old Pelfrey Road woman say she left home in her SUV on Tuesday and hasn’t been seen since.

Deputies in Sumter are asking for the public’s help in looking for Annie Ruth Capers.

She was last seen leaving her residence on Pelfrey Road around 3 p.m. on November 26; She was driving her grayish-brown Ford Escape with tag number 6287MK.

Capers’ family said she did not say where she was going and left her mobile phone at home, deputies say.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy skirt, white sweatshirt and beige tennis shoes.

Capers is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

According to her family, Capers does not have any major health issues.

Anyone who sees Capers is asked to call 911 or (803) 436-2775.