Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Two people were killed early Friday morning when troopers say they were hit by two cars.

According to the highway patrol around 1:30am two people were standing on I-20 near the White Pond Rd. exit when they were hit by a 2019 Nissan and a 2015 Honda.

Troopers say no charges will be filed in this incident because the victims were standing in the roadway.

Their identities have not yet been released.