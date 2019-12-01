Will Muschamp fires two coaches, demotes one Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — After USC’s worst season since 2015, head coach Will Muschamp made substantial changes to his coaching staff on Sunday.

According to an ABC Columbia source, offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon was demoted back to WR’s coach after serving as OC the last two seasons.

QB’s coach Dan Werner and strength and conditioning coordinator Jeff Dillman were also fired. According to a source, USC “communicated the firing” to Dillman Saturday before the Clemson game.

This year, the Gamecocks took a major step back on offense, averaging just 371.9 yards per game, while averaging just under 20 points per game in SEC play.