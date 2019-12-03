Healthcare and Medicare application deadlines approaching fast!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you need health insurance for the new year, the deadlines for applying are fast approaching.

The deadline to apply for Medicare is Saturday, December 7 at midnight and the deadline for the Affordable Care Act is Sunday, December 15 at midnight.

Curtis spoke with Joel Lourie, President & CEO of Lourie Life & Health and Roz Goodwin, VP of Engagement at the SC Hospital Association.

They talked about the importance of updating your information and health plans to get more assistance for their healthcare.

For more information, visit Lourie Life & Health’s website by clicking here.