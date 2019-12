White House decorated for Christmas with patriotic theme

(CNN) – The White House has unveiled it’s 2019 Christmas decorations.

First Lady Melania Trump announced “The Spirit of America” as this year’s theme.

In a description released by the White House, the East Room decorations include four star-spangled trees with stars and cascading ribbons, along with eagles and the American flag.

The First Lady says she is “excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the Christmas season!”