Suspect arrested after stolen vehicle chase in Richland County

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they’ve arrested a man after a chase in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.

Authorities say Melvin Jones, 17, is charged with possessing a stolen vehicle and may face additional charges.

According to investigators, around 2:30 a.m., a deputy saw a stolen vehicle reported earlier that night and attempted a traffic stop.

Deputies say Jones took off and started a chase with law enforcement.

Officials say the chase ended at the Dick Smith car dealership on Two Notch Road, where Jones ditched the car and fled on foot.

According to authorities, they used a K-9 deputy to find Jones and arrested him without incident.

Authorities say Jones will be held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.