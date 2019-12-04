The return of the Lake Murray Christmas Light Boat Parade is Saturday

Tyler Ryan learns about the return of the Lake Murray Christmas Light Boat Parade

LAKE MURRAY, SC (WOLO) – After a more than thirty year hiatus, Lake Murray will once again be lit for Christmas with the return of the Lake Murray Christmas Light Boat Parade on Saturday, December 7.

According to Lake Murray Country’s Jayne Baker, who sat down with Good Morning Columbia’s Tyler Ryan, the parade comes back for the first time since the 1980’s. This year, boat entry is free, and according to Baker, the winner of the parade will win $2,500.

Baker said that pre-registration is required, and will be open through Wednesday, December 4.

Line-up for the parade will be at Jake’s, no later than 5:30 PM. Departing from Jake’s, the route of the 2019 Lake Murray Christmas Light Boat Parade will round the point toward the public beach area on the Lexington Side of the Dam. Boat lights will be illuminated at 6:00 PM, and remain on for the parade and fireworks display.

Viewing for the event will be at the Lexington Park Site at the Lake Murray Dam, which will open gates at 4:30 on Saturday, December 7. Entry for viewers is free, and Baker encourages people to bring chairs, a picnic, and enjoy the show.

LED candles will be be handed out to anyone viewing the parade from the Park, and after the parade, a rendition of Silent Night will close out the celebration.

If you would like more information about the parade, or entering a boat, just click here https://www.lakemurraycountry.com/events/2019/2019-christmas-light-boat-parade-at-lake-murray

Capital City Lake Murray Country is a non-profit agency serving the Lake Murray and surrounding areas, working to bring tourism to the Midlands and beyond.

About the writer:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook