LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified two victims of a fatal collision on Tuesday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Ronald Bolin, 71 and James Gleaton, 73, died on scene on U.S. Highway 321 on the 1700 block of Savannah Highway.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says at 7:30 a.m., both men were in the same vehicle when another vehicle crossed the center line, hitting them.

Troopers say both victims were wearing seat belts and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital.

Highway Patrol is investigating.