R&B Singer Jill Scott announces tour stop in Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The R&B, Neo-Soul songstress, Jill Scott is coming to Columbia! The Philadelphia born and raised artist announced her ‘Who is Jill Scott?’ 20th anniversary tour and one of the venues she plans to perform at will be the Township Auditorium (1703 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC ).

Known for solo hits like, ‘Living my life like it’s Golden’ and ‘Getting in my way’, as well as collaborations with ‘The Roots, Common, Erykah, Badu, George Benson, the late Al Jarreau and a host of others, catapulted Scott to the top of the charts over the past 20 years.

Now, a Grammy award winning artist for ‘Best Urban/Alternative R&B Performance’ in 2000 for ‘Best Urban/Alternative R&B Performance’ is celebrating two decades of soulful music.

Scott is set to perform at the Township auditorium, March 21st, 2020 at 8PM.

To find out more information on the show, other performances, or how you can get your hands on tickets for the Columbia show you can go to Ticketmaster.com here