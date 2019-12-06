Santa stops by Dorn VA to give the gift of joy

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — This is a very busy time of year for Santa, but his full schedule of last minute toys and checking his nice and naughty list did not stop the big guy from paying a visit to midlands veterans Friday morning.

Earlier today old Saint Nick stopped by the Williams Jennings Bryan Dorn VA to help get veterans and their families in the yuletide spirit just a few weeks before he takes off on his sleigh. Santa Claus says its the least he can do for our military men and women who have given so much.

If you didn’t get the chance to check out the man with a belly that shakes like a bowl full of jelly, don’t worry, you’ll get two more chances before the holiday.

Kris Kringle will make two more stops at the hospital Wednesday December 11th from 9AM until noon, and again Friday December 13th from 9AM until noon.