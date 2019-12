Columbia City Ballet performing Nutcracker

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Columbia City Ballet is performing Nutcracker at Koger Center for the Arts. There will be six performances, including four matinees.

Performances at Koger Center for the Arts:

3 p.m. December 14

7:30 p.m. December 14

3 p.m. December 15

3 p.m. December 21

7:30 p.m. December 21

3 p.m. December 22

For more information or for tickets, call 803-251-2222 or click HERE.