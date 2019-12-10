Man suspected in the 2009 disappearance of Britanee Drexel given probation in unrelated case

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A man the FBI said is a suspect in the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel has been sentenced to three years of probation for a Federal Armed Robbery charge.

Timothy Taylor was sentenced Monday morning in Federal court in Charleston for a 2011 robbery at a Mount Pleasant McDonald’s that left an employee shot twice.

At the time of the new charges, the FBI declared Taylor was also a suspect in New York teen Brittanee Drexel’s disappearance from Myrtle Beach back in 2009.

Drexel’s body has never been located.