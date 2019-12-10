RCSD searches for couple accused of swindling victim out of hundreds

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking you to keep your eye open for a married couple accused of duping a victim out of hundreds Of dollars on social media.

According to deputies, on May 8th Jonathan Taylor posted a cargo trailer for sale on the Facebook Marketplace page. Authorities say, after advertising the trailer for $700 dollars and asked the victim offering to buy it to transfer the money, investigators say Taylor never provided the trailer, nor did her refund the money paid for it and ended up blocking the victim on the site so he could no longer contact him.

Authorities say they have issued arrest warrants for both Jonathan and his wife Diamond, because although Jonathan is accused of making the transaction, officials say the money was deposited into her bank account.