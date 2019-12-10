Two Gamecocks named to coaches’ All-SEC Teams

Gamecock defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was named first team All-SEC by the league’s 14 coaches, while wide receiver Bryan Edwards was a second-team selection, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.

Kinlaw, a 6-6, 310-pounder from Charleston, S.C., notched 35 tackles and 6.0 sacks, tying for eighth in the SEC. He added four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. The midseason All-American and probable first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was recognized as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week in the upset win over Georgia.

Edwards, a 6-3, 215-pounder from Conway, S.C., led the SEC with 7.1 receptions per game and ranked fourth with 81.6 receiving yards per game. He owns the school records for consecutive games with a catch (48), career receptions (234) and career receiving yards (3,045). He also ranks third in school history with 22 career receiving touchdowns, one behind Sidney Rice and Alshon Jeffery.

On Monday, Kinlaw, along with senior defensive end D.J. Wonnum and sophomore cornerback Israel Mukuamu , was named second team All-SEC by the Associated Press.