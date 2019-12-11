Gamecocks to play Virginia Tech in 2034, 2035

Continuing a trend of adding attractive home-and-home football series with quality Football Bowl Subdivision opponents, the University of South Carolina and Virginia Tech have agreed on a two-year contract, the schools announced today. The Hokies will visit Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Sept. 16, 2034, while the Gamecocks will make the return trip to Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. for a contest on Sept. 15, 2035.

“By adding Virginia Tech to our future football schedules, it gives us a quality opponent with a regional matchup,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner . “Coach Muschamp and I are looking to fill our non-conference schedule with teams that would be appealing for our fans and supplement our already-tough Southeastern Conference slate with opponents that our squad will be excited to play. I hope we can make more of these announcements in the near future.”

The teams, both former members of the Southern Conference, have met on the gridiron 20 times previously, but have not played each other since the 1991 season. South Carolina holds an 11-7-2 lead in the all-time series that dates back to 1905, including a 5-2-1 advantage when the teams have played in both Columbia and in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech has won three of the four games when they have met at a “neutral” site – once in Roanoke, Va. (1905) and three times in Richmond, Va. (1925-27).

The Gamecocks are undefeated in their last six contests with the Hokies, posting a 4-0-2 record when they played in six-consecutive seasons from 1986-1991. Carolina posted a 28-21 win in their last meeting, which took place on Sept. 21, 1991 in Columbia. The Gamecocks also posted a win in their last trip to Blacksburg, a 35-24 victory on Sept. 22, 1990.

Last week, the Gamecocks announced a home-and-home series with another Atlantic Coast Conference team in Miami, hosting the Hurricanes in 2026, then traveling to south Florida for a contest at Hard Rock Stadium in 2027.