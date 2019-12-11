UofSC in the clear after accreditation decision released

Columbia, SC (AP) — The University of South Carolina (UofSC) will not be punished by a group that accredits colleges.

U of SC was accused of allowing outside political forces to influence trustees when they picked Bob Caslen as the school’s new president.

Governor Henry McMaster pressured trustees to pick Caslen after the board voted to restart the presidential search.

McMaster says the accreditation decision means it’s time to move on from the controversy.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools says it will continue to monitor the University.