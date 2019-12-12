Death investigation underway after man’s body found on Blossom Street

Kimberlei Davis,

FILE

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department, a man’s body was found on Blossom Street Thursday morning.

Authorities say there are no immediate signs of foul play.

Check back for more on this breaking news story.

