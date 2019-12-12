Lexington Police search for man accused of multiple assaults

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is hoping you can help them locate a suspect accused of assault and battery. According to authorities, 38 year old Calvin Simpson has active warrants for an alleged attack on a female victim that authorities say sent her to the hospital.

Officials say, just after 1 this afternoon, Thursday December 12th they were called to Victorian Lakes MHC in the 48-hundred block of Sunset Boulevard, they spoke to a woman who told police she had been struck several times in the head and face.

Responding officers say they noticed blood on the victim’s face and shirt as well as multiple lacerations, a busted lip, and bruising on her face from a previous assault she claims tok place Tuesday.

If you know where Simpson is you are asked to contact police or call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC