You can still be an ‘Angel’ to a child in need this holiday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Salvation Army is working to help Santa deliver presents to children in our area. This year, community members are supporting 25-hundred children in the Midlands thanks to your donations made to the ‘Angel Tree Project’.

Thousands of toys are coming in to the warehouse, but you still have time to give.

The salvation army is hoping to get more clothes and toys for older children between the ages 8 to 12.

You can bring your new and unwrapped donations to the Cattle Barn at the state fairgrounds located at 1200 Rosewood Drive.