Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–An 18 month long investigation by both the Sumter Police Department and Sheriff’s Office lead to 18 indictments on federal drug charges.

Investigators say 18 men were indicted on conspiracy and drug distribution charges as part of “Operation Stash and Wedge”.

authorities say the suspects were high-ranking gang members tied to violence.

Deputies say more arrests are expected come as a result of the sting operation.