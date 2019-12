Man accused in five points shooting sentenced to 40 years

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –The man accused of a 2018 shooting in five points was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty in the fifth judicial circuit court.

Authorities say Arthur Jones Jr. pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Columbia Police say in March of 2018, Jones shot into a crowd after an argument, hitting three people.