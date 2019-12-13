Americans predicted to spend more than $5 Mill to deck the halls this holiday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you haven’t already purchased your Christmas tree for the holiday, or plan to grab one this weekend, a new study by finder.com

are willing to pay an average of $93.87 for the perfect pine in order to deck you halls for the holiday. According to finder.com research team, along with the National Christmas Tree Association about 48% of you plan to grab the festive décor in 2019. In total, American households will spend roughly $ 5.6 million dollars on a tree to put gifts under the tree, a slight drop of about $3 dollars from 2018.

The study says many of you are willing to go just about anywhere to get the holiday decoration to light up your home for the holiday. Finder.com shows that some of you aren’t afraid to get your hands dirty, with over a quarter of Americans (28%) choosing and cutting down a real Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season last year. Another 28%, decided to purchased their pine from a chain store. A higher percentage than those who went to a nursery/garden center (10%), with only (6%) going to non-profit groups, and (2%) choosing to purchase their decoration online or (3%) of you choosing another option altogether in 2018. Here are how the numbers break down.

Regardless, of where you decide to grab that Holiday centerpiece for your home, as long as it is the right one for you that’s all you need to may your holiday shine bright.

Happy shopping!