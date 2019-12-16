EdVenture to host ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ countdown

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Now your kids can count down to the new year, even if midnight is past their bed time.

EdVenture Children’s Museum  announced its ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ countdown to allow the little ones to celebrate ringing in a new year, just a few hours before their parents. The annual event  is a big hit for kids who want to be able to celebrate, dance and dress up for a end of the year kiddie bash.

The event features live music, a juice box toast, and a countdown to noon. The fun kicks off  at 10AM and runs through 2PM in the afternoon. Admission to the event is free with museum admission.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts