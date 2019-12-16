USC to consider selling alcohol at athletics events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina Board of Trustees will meet tomorrow to decide if now is the right time to start selling alcohol at athletics events.

According to USC, the Board has a meeting Tuesday morning and will consider allowing alcohol sales at Gamecock games, though what types of alcohol and which venues are still uncertain at this time.

Last May, the SEC lifted its ban on alcohol sales at athletics events, paving the way for multiple schools to take advantage of increasing revenues for the school while trying to make the fan experience more enjoyable.

The Gamecocks did not approve alcohol sales for 2019, but according to multiple reports, the Board is expected to approve those sales in some capacity Tuesday morning.