WATCH: Gamecocks celebrate graduation Monday

Thirty-one University of South Carolina student-athletes are scheduled to graduate, as commencement ceremonies take place at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on Monday.

The list of December graduates includes:

Baseball: Adam Everett, Jack Wynkoop

Equestrian: Hannah Powers, Madison Thiel

Football: Michael Almond, Jake Bentley, T.J. Brunson, Rico Dowdle, Bryan Edwards, Daniel Fennell, Johnathan Joseph, Javon Kinlaw, Kiel Pollard, Kobe Smith, Keir Thomas, Will Tommie, A.J. Turner

Men’s Soccer: Aleksander Bjerke Christensson, Luca Mayr, Paul Quildies

Women’s Soccer: Elexa Bahr, Grace Fisk, Mikayla Krzeczowski, Estefania Salas

Softball: Dixie Raley, Lauren Stewart

Women’s Tennis: Silvia Chinellato

Women’s Track & Field: Hanifah Abdulqadir, Tatyana Mills

Volleyball: Callista Brown, Mikayla Shields

Earlier in the day, many of the student-athletes took part in the Senior Ring Ceremony, held in the Founder’s Zone at Williams-Brice Stadium.