AAA warns driver assistance technology can cause dangerous distractions

Columbia, SC (WOLO)— Before you hit the highway for your holiday keep in mind that there are a lot of things that can keep you from focusing on the road. Kids, radio adjustments, and yes, even Advanced Driver Assistance Technology (ADAT).

According to a new report released by, AAA Carolinas reveals new research showing that as more drivers get accustomed to new technology that is suppose to make driving more convenient, it can have the adverse effect, causing those behind the wheel are two times more likely to become disengaged.

However, the findings showed just the opposite for drivers with less experience and familiarity who use the technology were less likely to drive while distracted with systems activated, as opposed to when systems were not in use.

As millions of you are expected to hit the road for the holiday season, AAA wants drivers to remember that while new advances in car technology offer benefits, it’s still important to remain actively engaged when you are operating a moving vehicle.

“This new research reveals that drivers who are experienced in using these systems tend to become complacent which can lead to more distracted behavior behind the wheel which puts themselves and others as risk,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson. “ADAS aims to improve the driving experience, but it’s not fool-proof and there still is no substitute for an alert, engaged driver.”

Researchers at the AAA Foundation conducted the research along with Virginia Tech Transportation Institute by monitoring the behaviors over a 4 week period of time.

For example, some observed distracted driving behaviors included texting or adjusting the radio. Meanwhile, drivers with less experience using the technologies were more likely to remain attentive and engaged while the systems were engaged.

Virginia Tech researchers theorize that drivers move through different phases tied to experience using ADAS. New drivers, who he study showed learn and test the technology are not as likely to trust the system’s function and reliability,. This, according to the study helped them stay more active and engaged while driving.

The downside is, as drivers became more familiar with the working of the technology they became dependent on the systems putting too much trust in the systems . resulting in drivers being more likely to take their eyes and attention away from the road.

AAA offers three simple steps for how to help your next vehicle rental or purchase:

Always remain active and engaged when using ADAS technologies like lane-keep assist or adaptive cruise control.

Commit to knowing what ADAS technologies are installed on your vehicle and how they work.

Expect that the advanced driver assistance technologies in your vehicle have limitations.