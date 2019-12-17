Ben Lippen names Lexington legend Director of Basketball Operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A name synonymous with championships in South Carolina high school athletics is now the director of basketball operations and coach development at Ben Lippen School.

Bailey Harris comes to Ben Lippen from Lexington High School where he was the head boys basketball coach for 32 seasons. Under Harris, the Wildcats won 637 games, the sixth most in state history, and two state titles. He had only two losing seasons during his tenure. Harris has also served as Lexington’s head boys track coach and girls cross country coach. As boys cross country coach, he won four state championships.

Harris was inducted into the S.C. Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2013 and into the S.C.Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2014.

In addition, Harris was head women’s coach at Coastal Carolina College from 1985-86, the youngest collegiate head coach in the United States at the time.

In his new role at Ben Lippen School, Harris will:

• Oversee both Girls and Boys Basketball programs

• Mentor coaches

• Oversee the professional development of coaches

Ben Lippen School Athletics Director Shannon Glenn says with the addition of Harris, Ben Lippen has taken another step toward excellence.

“Ben Lippen School strives for excellence and to glorify God through our athletes, coaches and programs,” Glenn said. “Coach Harris is a living testimony that athletes and coaches can love Christ and excel in athletics at the highest level.”

At a news conference on Tuesday, Harris said he wants to use his extensive experience any way he can at Ben Lippen School.

“Feel like I’ve done a good job over the years of developing players or coaches who went on to coach in various places,” Harris said. “To be able to continue to do that in a Christian environment like Ben Lippen is really appealing to me.”