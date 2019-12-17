David Lee Roth to join KISS as special guest on ‘End of the Road Tour’

Columbia, SC (WOLO— Several weeks ago we learned that the rock legendary group ‘KISS’ would be making a tour stop here in Columbia as a part of their ‘ End of the Road Tour’.

Tuesday morning, Colonial Life Arena announced another heavy hitter will be joining the group. David Lee Roth, the lead singer for the band Van Halen will now be joining them on their tour.

For more information about the upcoming performance :Click here

Tickets are on sale now for the February 11th, 2020 show. To find out to get your hands on some go to:click here for Ticketmaster.com