Gamecocks set to hire new strength and conditioning coordinator

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks have their new strength and conditioning coordinator.

USC is set to hire Paul Jackson, who served in the same role at Ole Miss for eight seasons before he was let go by new head coach Lane Kiffin.

ABC Columbia first reported the news Monday night.

The hire is expected to be approved by the Board of Trustees later Tuesday afternoon.

Jackson, who replaces outgoing strength and conditioning coordinator Jeff Dillman, is set to make $450,000 per season for two years, making him the fifth-highest paid strength coach in the SEC.

According to a source, Jackson interviewed with Muschamp two weeks ago and the interview “went very well”. From that point, Jackson was considered at the top of the list to fill the coaching vacancy.

Jackson came to Ole Miss after spending 2011 at Southern Miss, where he oversaw the strength and conditioning for the entire USM athletics department with direct responsibility over football. In his one season there, the football team had its best record in history at 12-2 and captured the Conference USA championship.