Man wanted for multiple assaults in Lexington turns himself in

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police say a man wanted for multiple assaults has turned himself in.

Authorities say Calvin Simpson, 38, faces two charges for third degree assault and battery.

According to investigators, on December 12 at approximately 1:15 p.m., they found a woman with multiple injuries to her head and face at the Victorian Lakes Mobile Home Park on Sunset Boulevard.

Officials say she also had injuries from a past incident on December 3.

Police say the victim told them she was assaulted by Simpson.

He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center with a bond of $2,175, with restrictions of not contacting the victim or having a firearm.