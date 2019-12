LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Fire officials say multiple mobile homes were damaged by a fire this morning.

Authorities say the fire happened on Jakes Landing Road, which damaged two mobile homes and displaced one person.

Officials say Irmo Fire Department helped to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters say no one was injured in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

