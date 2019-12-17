RCSD kicks off holiday safety checkpoints

Richland Co., SC (WOLO)— This holiday season it doesn’t matter if you’re naughty or nice, if you are not following the rules of the road.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is set to begin their holiday traffic safety checkpoints and tell ABC Columbia News, they plan to be out in full force throughout the county.

Officials say their goal is to make sure they can keep the community as safe as possible this season.

The Richland County Traffic Safety Unit will be conducting checkpoints and saturations beginning this Thursday December 17th until the end of the year.

The Traffic Safety unit says they hopes by being more present on area roads, drivers will be more cautious and alter their bad driving habits. A move they say may help reduce the amount, and severity of traffic accidents, while preventing loss of life, injuries, and damage to property.

So far this year, officials say they have worked 46 deadly crashes.