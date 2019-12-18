‘I’m very grateful, I’m thankful,’ Families pick up presents from Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — It’s come full circle; on Wednesday and Thursday, families are picking up presents for this year’s Angel Tree program through the Salvation Army.

“It means a lot to me, because some of us can’t afford to get our children things for Christmas. So to come here and feel the love, I’m just grateful,” said Tiffany Alexander, a recipient of the program.

The Salvation Army of the Midlands is spreading that love, thanks to tall the donations and volunteers that work to make this season merry and bright.

“If it wasn’t for the Salvation Army doing this, there would be a lot of children that would not have a Christmas,” said Bud Foster, a volunteer with the Salvation Army.

“You work hard, it’s hard work. A lot of times. But your smile when you go home, you’re just smiling and you’re happy that you could do something and surprise some kids that don’t even know they’re going to get all these presents,” said Louise Foster, another volunteer.

Some families just need a little help to make sure their kids have a good Christmas, and it’s okay to ask for help. The community gives back, flooding the Salvation Army with donations.

“Sometimes we gotta put our pride aside and do what we need to do for our families,” said Alexander. “Sometimes it’s hard for us to buy Christmas gifts and pay our bills. So to have something like this, it really takes off a lot of stress for the parents. And children will be happy, and that’s what’s most important.”

“My heart swells up so big I get tears in my eyes,” said Louise.

“I love it, I’m very grateful, I’m thankful. It shows me that there’s still good people in the world,” said Alexander.

The Salvation Army is always looking for volunteers for their programs throughout the year. If you’d like to get involved, click here for more information.