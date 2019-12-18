New allegation against NC school resource officer seen body slamming student on cam

(CNN) —The now former Vance County school resource officer seen on video body slamming a student to the floor will not be charged with a felony.

Warren Durham has been fired from the Vance County Sheriff’s Office following the incident.

The family however, wanted Durham to face felony charges for body slamming the 11-year-old to the ground, but North Carolina state law prohibited stiffer charges.

Officials have not said what sparked the confrontation and now say another parent has come forward to complain about the treatment of their child claiming the child’s shoulder was dislocated after the same officer shoved her into a locker.