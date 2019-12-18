Orangeburg searches for man accused of robbing liquor store at gunpoint

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office is hoping you can help them track down a man accused of robbing a Santee business around 6:30PM Friday.

According to authorities the man caught on surveillance video, walked up to the counter of the ABC store located at the Food Mart with a product in his hands as if he were going to buy it. According to employees working at the time. the man instead pulled out a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money.

After getting some cash he was last seen walking toward the Red Rood Inn located nearby. If anyone has any information on who this suspect is, or know of his whereabouts you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.