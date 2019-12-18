Victim identified after being fatally hit by vehicle on Old Dunbar Road
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Old Dunbar Road.
Coroner Margaret Fisher says Jose Pineda, 24, died on the scene from his injuries on Tuesday.
According to investigators, around 3 a.m., Pineda was working on an issue with a vehicle he was the passenger in, when he was hit by another vehicle.
Officials say no other injuries were reported.
Lexington County deputies are investigating this incident.