Active search for woman accused taking child without consent

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) —Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a toddler they believe may be with the woman pictured here.

According to authorities, 34 year old Ellen Peters is accused of taking the child without consent.

Officials say Peters was not suppose to have custody of the child after Orangeburg Family Court determined she was not to have contact with him.

Investigators are searching for Peters, who has a North, SC address. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News that family and friends say she could have relocated in Dorchester County and may be driving a grey 202 Toyota Corolla with the SC license plate number of 7248-MX.

Peters has blonde hair, stands around 5-foot 4 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.