Columbia Housing opens waiting list to applicants for section 8 voucher program

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- Columbia Housing has opened up the application process for those who would like to add their names to the waiting list for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program. The federal government program was created to help families attain “decent, safe, and sanitary ” low income housing.

According to Columbia Housing, in just the first day of opening the application process for the wait list more than 5 thousand applicants applied to be accepted into the lottery of numbers from 1 to 3000 for families hoping to get in. Columbia Housing says anyone placed on the list will be screened and contact once a voucher becomes available, which in some cases could take years.

Interim Executive Director of Columbia Housing, Ivory Mathews released a brief statement saying in part,

“There is a great demand for affordable housing options for families residing in the Midlands,”

says Ivory Mathews, Interim Executive Director of Columbia Housing. “Rental subsidy programs reduce poverty, housing instability, and homelessness. We have to keep the ‘affordable housing’ conversation going.”

Keep in mind, only electronic applications will be accepted. If you would like to apply you can do so by clicking here

Columbia Housing officials say they are working with Richland Library for anyone who does not have access to a computer.