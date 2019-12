RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say a bicyclist was shot overnight on Two Notch Road.

Officials say it happened at approximately 1 a.m.

According to investigators, the victim was riding his bicycle on the road, when a suspect’s vehicle drove by and shot him.

Officials say the victim was taken to a hospital.

Authorities are investigating this incident.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.