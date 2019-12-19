Overnight shooting at mobile home park on Industrial Drive

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a mobile home park.

Authorities say this happened at the Hickory Hills Mobile Home Park on Industrial Drive at midnight.

According to investigators, they found a man who was shot, laying on the ground outside of a mobile home.

Officials say witnesses told them multiple shots were fired and that a white sedan left the scene, driven by a person who may be involved.

Authorities say while they were on the scene, Columbia Police found another man on Beltline Boulevard in a white sedan who was also shot.

Lexington Police say he may be involved in the shooting.

According to officials, both men have non-life threatening injuries.

Columbia Police and SLED are also investigating.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.