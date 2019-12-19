Therapy dogs at CAE help ease passenger’s stress during the holiday travel season

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Thousands of Americans are already traveling to make it home in time for the holidays. That means more people on the roads, and more people on flights.

But at Columbia Metropolitan Airport, there are volunteers working to try and ease the stress of this hectic travel period.

Jet is a three-and-a-half year old black lab mix, and spends part of his time helping out passengers at CAE.

“So I met him when he was three days old, and from that point, I realized he was going to be a therapy dog,” said Ruth Neese, a Pet Therapy volunteer and Jet’s owner.

Jet was always destined to make people feel better.

“Just kind of puts a little spark of joy out there. Kind of helps to lift you up and give you a little bit more endurance for the traveling stresses,” said Neese.

Jet and Neese have been volunteering at CAE with the Pet Therapy Program for a few months. They’re just one of the teams that helps out at the airport.

“In 2013, we were one of only about five airports across the country that had initiated a therapy dog program,” said Lynne Douglas, Customer Service and Public Relations Manager at CAE.

Anyone who wants a little puppy love and a break from airport stress can spend some time with Jet.

“They are so happy to have that kind of warmth here, and I think that’s a real great service for people to reduce anxiety and stress for traveling,” said Neese.

The team’s presence is a good welcome for people coming, or a nice goodbye for people leaving the Midlands.

“It really has been an incredible outreach program. Certainly for the travelers, who are coming through the airport that may be already even from here. It’s a great welcome, certainly to the community. Certainly to the airport,” said Douglas.

“I have never experienced anything like it. I mean they are the sweetest stories that we go home with out of this place, I can’t explain it. It just lets you know you’re in the right place and you’re doing the right thing,” said Neese.

There are three Pet Therapy teams that volunteer at CAE that work year-round at different times during different days. They’ve been around all this week, and will be there through next week as the holiday travel season continues.