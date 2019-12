Travelers can expect long lines this holiday

(CNN) — -‘Tis the season for long airport lines!

42 million people are expected to fly this holiday season.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says that’s up three point nine percent from last year. TSA says the increase in travelers could lead to a slower security process — so be prepared.

This month’s holiday travel season began on the 15th and will last until January 5th.