Sumter police search for woman missing for days

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department is hoping you can help them locate a young woman who has been missing for several days.

According to authorities, 21 year old Kinitra Thames has not been seen since Wednesday night. Officials say the last time she was seen she was leaving a Coachman Drive apartment around 8:30 that night.

If you any information that can help with their search or know of Thames whereabouts is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC