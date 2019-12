COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Famously Hot New Year is South Carolina’s largest, free New Year’s Eve celebration. It’s happening December 31st, from 6:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. in front of the State House. Salt-N-Pepa is the headliner this year.

To provide a safer environment for all attendees, Famously Hot New Year is implementing a mandatory clear bag policy.

