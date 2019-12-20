Missing Orangeburg woman found safe in neighboring county

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC., – Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a missing woman has been found safe.

They say 35 year old, Nina Ross was located in a neighboring county and is in no harm.

Family members contacted Orangeburg deputies about the disappearance of the 35-year-old, Nina Ross shortly after she told them she had found a new job at a restaurant in Santee.

On December 4th, Nina Ross’s two children were found stranded at a gas station in the Upstate city of Blacksburg, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker.

Orangeburg County deputies have not released further details.