Overnight fire at Pine Ridge Apartment Complex in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County authorities say no one is injured after an overnight fire at an apartment complex in Elgin.

Officials say the fire happened at Pine Ridge Apartments on U.S. Highway 1.

Firefighters say the fire has been extinguished.

Red Cross officials say they will help the victims.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.